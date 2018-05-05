County Championship: Durham's early-season struggles continue against Leicestershire

Ben Raine joined Leicestershire from Durham in 2013

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day two): Leicestershire 440: Horton 75, Cosgrove 75, Carberry 73, Dexter 70* Durham 142-7: Clark 50*; Griffiths 3-26, Raine 3-29 Leicestershire 5 pts, Durham 2 pts Scorecard

Durham's early-season struggles continued as Leicestershire's fast bowlers induced a top-order collapse.

The Foxes extended their overnight score from 301-4 to 440, with Mark Cosgrove (75) and Neil Dexter (70 not out) doing the bulk of the scoring.

Ben Raine (3-29), Varun Aaron (1-54) and Gavin Griffiths (3-26) then combined to leave Durham 51-6.

Graham Clark (50 not out) and James Weighell (29) put on 61 runs together as Durham reached stumps on 142-7.

On a pitch with no demons, Durham's top order could not handle Leicestershire's pace attack, with South Africa Test opener Aiden Markram registering his third successive duck.

Cameron Steel, Paul Collingwood and Stuart Poynter all failed to score a run as six of their seven dismissals came bowled.