World Cricket League: Jersey miss out on promotion after seven-run loss to Uganda

Ben Stevens' efforts with the ball were not enough for Jersey to beat Uganda

Jersey's batsmen were unable to chase down a target of 91 as they lost by seven runs to Uganda in their re-arranged final group game in World Cricket League Division Four.

Ben Stevens took 4-22 as the islanders bowled out the group leaders for 90.

But Jersey fared no better as they slipped to 15-3 before being dismissed for 83 in 35 overs in Malaysia.

Only Anthony Hawkins-Kay (24) and Harrison Carlyon (22 not out) made more than 15, while Frank Nsubuga took 4-20.

Had Jersey won they would have finished second in the tournament and earned promotion to World Cricket League Division Three for the first time in their history.

As it is their mid-table finish means they avoided relegation from the fourth tier of non-Test playing nations for the first time in four attempts.

The two sides were due to play on Saturday, but rain forced the game to be called off after Jersey had been bowled out for just 126.

Uganda were 55-3 in reply, chasing a revised target of 105 in 35 overs, when the weather intervened for the final time.