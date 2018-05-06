County Championship: Sussex chase 230 after tons from Middlesex's Dawid Malan & Nick Gubbins

Dawid Malan scored his 21st first-class century with 119 at Hove

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day three): Middlesex 230 & 322: Malan 119, Gubbins 107; Briggs 4-70, Wiese 4-70 Sussex 323 & 35-2: Van Zyl 12*; Harris 2-13 Sussex (6 pts) require 195 more runs to beat Middlesex (4 pts) Scorecard

England batsman Dawid Malan made 119 for Middlesex before Sussex fought back strongly on day three at Hove.

Malan put on a 234-run partnership with opener Nick Gubbins (107) as the visitors reached 243-3 having been 9-2.

However, Danny Briggs and David Wiese both took 4-70 as Middlesex lost seven wickets for 79 runs to post 322 and leave Sussex a chase of 230 runs.

James Harris (2-13) dismissed openers Luke Wells and Phil Salt as Sussex finished on 35-2, needing 195 runs.

Malan and England Lions batsman Gubbins batted superbly during 67.4 overs together, taking Middlesex on from their overnight score of 64-2 with a wonderful stand.

But Briggs had Gubbins caught at short leg, Malan stumped and Hilton Cartwright (0) caught in quick succession to turn the tide before Wiese cleaned up the tail to set up the run-chase.

After Harris' impact, Stiaan van Zyl (12 not out) and nightwatchman Briggs played for stumps to leave the match well-poised going into Monday.