County Championship: Hampshire 111-3 chasing 469 to beat Nottinghamshire

Stuart Broad removed England team-mate James Vince with three overs of the third day remaining

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three): Nottinghamshire 302 & 389-9 dec: Mullaney 130, Taylor 83; Edwards 3-60 Hampshire 223 & 111-3: Weatherley 56 Hampshire (4 pts) need 358 more runs to beat Notts (6 pts) Scorecard

Division One leaders Nottinghamshire require seven wickets on the final day to beat Hampshire in their Championship match at Trent Bridge.

Chasing 469 for victory, the visitors ended the third day on 111-3.

Openers Joe Weatherley (56) and Jimmy Adams (17) batted together for almost 35 overs, but they and England batsman James Vince fell before the close.

Nottinghamshire declared their second innings on 389-9, with captain Steven Mullaney scoring 130 for the hosts.

Mullaney and Jake Libby (54) extended their first-wicket partnership to 155 before Fidel Edwards (3-60) dismissed the latter for the first of his three second-innings wickets.

Mullaney, whose previous highest score of the season had been 28, progressed to his century and then began the task of pushing for quick runs to set up a declaration before tea.

His innings contained 12 fours and four sixes, while New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor added further impetus with 83 from 69 balls.

Hampshire started their mammoth run chase in solid fashion, but the loss of captain Vince lbw to Stuart Broad for five was a major blow to their hopes of saving the match.

Vince had earlier had a stint as Hampshire's wicketkeeper after Lewis McManus was forced from the field with an injured finger.