County Championship: Division Two leaders Warwickshire beat Derbyshire at Edgbaston

Jonathan Trott and Ian Bell saw the Bears home with a half-century stand

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day four): Derbyshire 318 & 209: Slater 68; Patel 6-76, Brookes 4-56 Warwickshire 439& 89-2: Trott 35*, Bell 34* Warwickshire (23 pts) beat Derbyshire (5 pts) by eight wickets Scorecard

Early Division Two leaders Warwickshire needed just an hour to record a final-day eight-wicket win over Derbyshire.

Resuming on 19-1 in pursuit of their victory target of 89, the Bears lost Dom Sibley, leg before wicket in leg-spinner Matt Critchley's second over.

But old hands Jonathan Trott (35 not out) and Ian Bell (34 not out) saw the Bears home to a second straight win.

The match was won by the bowlers as teenage paceman Henry Brookes and new skipper Jeetan Patel shared 18 wickets.

Patel took 10-170 and Brookes 8-119 in only his third first-class match to compensate for the loss of the injured Olly Stone, Keith Barker and Ryan Sidebottom, who suffered a side strain while bowling in Derbyshire's first innings.

Patel's fourth 10-wicket match haul of his career was his third for Warwickshire.

Warwickshire, relegated in September, have now won two of their first three matches in 2018 to strengthen their position at the top.

They now host Northants on Friday, while Derbyshire are at home to Durham.

Warwickshire first-team coach Jim Troughton told BBC WM:

"We put in three hard, disciplined days work at Northampton last week. The challenge was to do the same again - and the guys did that.

"To restrict them to 318 was a great effort. We knew they were under par. Then the batters dovetailed really well. No-one made three figures but there were a lot of good partnerships. That was critical and allowed us to get Jeets in the game.

"Matt Lamb has been involved in two games now and in each of them he's figured in century partnerships which put us in a position where we could start dictating.

"With Ryan Sidebottom going down injured, the way Chris Wright, Henry Brookes and Jeets got through their second innings was very impressive. Jeets and Henry got the wickets but Wrighty had a really good game. He had to bowl more overs because we were a bowler down and he's also strapped his pads on and batted for three or four sessions to play a really important innings."

Derbyshire captain Billy Godleman told BBC Radio Derby:

"There were two areas of the game that really cost us and meant that Warwickshire were chasing 89 on the last day instead of 150/200 which would have been very interesting.

"In our first innings Wayne Madsen batted incredibly well and showed how to go about it, but we didn't give him enough support. On pitches like that, as Warwickshire showed, good teams get 400-plus.

"Then in the first 90 minutes on the second morning we bowled too many loose deliveries and let them get away from us. If you look at the match, the batsmen who made hearty contributions were the ones that took their time to get in.

"But we take some positives too. In previous years we wouldn't have taken this into a fourth day but now we are stronger. It also meant our two young spinners had an hour bowling to Bell and Trott, two of the finest players of the last decade, which was great experience for them."