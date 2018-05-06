County Championship: Kent beat Glamorgan by six wickets

Opener Sean Dickson's 39 gave Kent a fine start in their second-innings run chase

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens (day three): Glamorgan 94: Stevens 6-26, Henry 4-31 & 274 Marsh 76, Murphy 54; Henry 4-59 Kent 174: Van der Gugten 7-42 & 196-4 Kuhn 69* Kent (19 pts) beat Glamorgan (3 pts) by six wickets Scorecard

Kent made short work of Glamorgan on day three as they cruised to a six-wicket win at 196-4, after a bizarre morning hold-up because of drainage problems in Cardiff.

A damp patch on the square near the wicket caused a 100-minute delay to the start, despite blazing sunshine.

Chasing 195 to win, Daniel Bell-Drummond (36) and Sean Dickson (39) gave them a flying start.

Heino Kuhn (69 not out) steered Kent to their second victory in a row.

Kent batsman Heino Kuhn told BBC Radio Kent:

"Nothing like a good championship win, it was a good all-round performance, and with a good start in the batting it's always easier for the guys coming in to finish it so Sean Dickson and Deebz (Bell-Drummond) did very well.

"I've felt good at the crease the whole season so far, I feel good in these conditions and the pitch played a lot better in the second innings. I play an attacking brand of cricket, hopefully most of the time it'll come off, I don't mind scoring ugly runs and I'm just happy that I contributed."

Glamorgan captain Michael Hogan told BBC Sport Wales:

"The first day day wasn't ideal for us, we started well before that lunch to tea period (losing ten wickets), that's where it was lost. We did well to get back into it but it's a shame the wicket seamed around as much as it did (on day one).

"We won't be changing a lot at Leicester (on Friday), we've got a good rotation of quick bowlers, we've got a solid opening partnership and we'll have to manage expectations for our young players, this game was a blip on the radar."