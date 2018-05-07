County Championship: Notts beat Hampshire to stay top of Division One

England Test hopeful Jake Ball took three Hampshire wickets on the final day to help Notts to victory

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day four): Nottinghamshire 302 & 389-9 dec: Mullaney 130, Taylor 83; Edwards 3-60 Hampshire 223 & 265: Amla 112, Weatherley 56; Broad 3-57, Gurney 3-57 Notts (22 pts) beat Hampshire (4 pts) by 203 runs Scorecard

Leaders Nottinghamshire clinched their third victory in four Championship games on the final day of their match against Hampshire at Trent Bridge.

Despite Hashim Amla's 112, Hampshire were bowled out for 265 in pursuit of what became a nominal target of 469.

The visitors resumed on 111-3 and lost nightwatchman Chris Wood, bowled by Jake Ball, in the first over.

Their lower order battled gamely, but Amla was the last man out as Notts triumphed by 203 runs.

Amla was reprieved early on day four when he was dropped at slip by Steven Mullaney, and the South Africa batsman took advantage to register his 51st first-class century off 179 balls.

Hampshire's chances of saving the game were not helped by all-rounder Liam Dawson needing to retire hurt after being struck on the hand by a Harry Gurney delivery.

He returned to the crease at the fall of the seventh wicket, but was trapped lbw by left-arm seamer Gurney just before tea for eight.

Gurney, Ball and England seamer Stuart Broad took three second-innings wickets apiece as Notts claimed a 22-point victory.