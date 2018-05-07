County Championship: Jack Leach helps Somerset draw at Lancashire

Jack Leach surpassed his previous best score of 52 in first-class cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day four): Somerset 429 & 269-8d: Leach 66, Davies 54; Parkinson 5-101 Lancashire 492: Vilas 235*, Jennings 109; Abell 4-43 Lancashire (11 pts) drew with Somerset (10 pts) Scorecard

Jack Leach made a first-class best of 66 as Somerset recovered from a wobble to secure a draw against Lancashire in County Championship Division One.

Lancashire sensed the possibility of a win as leg-spinner Matt Parkinson (5-101) reduced Somerset to 145-6.

But England spinner Leach stood firm with Craig Overton and Tim Groenewald (36 not out) to help his side to 269-8 and handshakes at 16:50 BST.

The draw sees Lancashire claim 11 points, while Somerset take 10.

Somerset began the final day at Old Trafford on 51-0, but Lancashire started well as Parkinson had Matt Renshaw (20) caught and Jimmy Anderson (1-46) pinned George Bartlett lbw to claim his only wicket in the match.

Parkinson dismissed Steven Davies (54), James Hildreth (26) and Tom Abell (13) to gut Somerset's batting order, but the hosts were then frustrated by the tail end as time and overs ran out.

Leach struck 10 fours and a six in his 131-ball stay to push the score on in vital partnerships with Overton and Groenewald before becoming Parkinson's fifth victim.

Despite his late dismissal, Leach had done enough to dispel any thoughts of a run-chase for the hosts, leaving Lancashire without a win from their opening four games, while Somerset are unbeaten and in second place in the early Division One table.