County Championship: Surrey teenager Amar Virdi takes six wickets in draw with Pears

Amar Virdi (right) has now taken 14 wickets in three first-class matches this season - and each time has only bowled in one innings

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day four): Surrey 434: Burns 193 & 173-3: Borthwick 82* Worcestershire 526: Clarke 157, Fell 88, Mitchell 81, Barnard 66, Head 50; Virdi 6-105 Surrey (9 pts) drew with Worcestershire (11 pts) Scorecard

Worcestershire avoided defeat for the first time this season as their County Championship meeting with Surrey ended in an expected draw at The Oval.

After resuming on 469-6, Worcestershire managed 57 more runs, with Ed Barnard moving on to 66, to post 526 all out - their biggest score for eight years.

All four wickets were taken by teenage off-spinner Amar Virdi, who took 6-105 in only his sixth first-class match.

Scott Borthwick then finished unbeaten on 82 as Surrey reached 173-3.

The visitors removed both Surrey openers early in the afternoon session, England's Mark Stoneman leg-before to Charlie Morris for 20, before captain Rory Burns swept to deep square leg for 30 to become debutant Ben Twohig's first victim in county cricket.

But, from 74-2, Borthwick eased any home concerns by putting on 62 with Ryan Patel, who was caught at mid wicket for 25 in the last over before tea.

Earlier, Barnard was last out when he drove a low Virdi full toss straight back to the 19-year-old Londoner, but Worcestershire's in-form all-rounder now has two half centuries to his name this season - one more than any other Pears player.

Eight of their batsmen, including Barnard, enjoyed the more benign batsman-friendly pitch to record their highest-ever score at The Oval.

Promoted Worcestershire, who had begun the season with three straight Division One defeats, now host champions Essex on Friday, while Surrey take on Yorkshire at The Oval. That will be the final round of Championship fixtures before the month-long break for the One-Day Cup.

Surrey head coach Michael Di Venuto told BBC Radio London:

"We batted well in the first innings. The wicket offered a bit on that first day and Rory Burns was outstanding. That was an excellent score in those conditions, against some very disciplined Worcestershire bowling.

"Amar Virdi's figures were well deserved. He's grabbed his chance due to the injury to Gareth Batty and shown us what he can do. He's improving every game.

"As a bowling unit, we didn't get it quite right. But we had four 20-year-olds in our bowling attack, which is also really exciting. We rested Jade Dernbach for this game but he's likely to come back in to face Yorkshire, as is Dean Elgar."

Worcestershire captain Joe Leach told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"Our batsmen really impressed me in this game. We came into this match after playing on three poor pitches, and so to come off the back of that and get us a total of 526 was a great effort.

"Joe Clarke is an international batsman of the future. Whether that's sooner rather than later we'll have to wait and see, but he's got all the shots, plus a tremendous temperament.

"That's what has always stood out. He's also a batsman who has got the mentality to cash in big when the opportunity arises, as it did in this game. That's not something you can say about all batsmen."