County Championship: James Weighell bowls Durham to dramatic win over Leicestershire

James Weighell took the final six wickets at Chester-le-Street to wrap up the win for Durham

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day four): Leicestershire 440 & 101: Carberry 22; Weighell 7-32 Durham 184 & 403 (f-o): Markram 94, Steel 86, Smith 74; Griffith 6-49 Durham (18 pts) beat Leicestershire (6 pts) by 46 runs Scorecard

Durham dramatically beat Leicestershire to win after following-on for the first time in their Championship history.

Gavin Griffiths took 6-39, including five wickets in 24 balls, to trigger a Durham collapse from 323-3 to 345-8.

But James Weighell made 38 to take Durham to 403 all out, leaving the visitors 148 runs to win from 46 overs.

Seamer Weighell then took a first-class best of 7-32 to bowl Leicestershire out for 101 as they missed out on a first Championship win since September 2016.

Durham had never before won a match after following-on since being admitted to the County Championship in 1992.

Having conceded a first-innings deficit of 256 runs, Durham began the final day on 233-1, still trailing by 23.

Griffiths completed match figures of 10-83 and looked to have set up a presentable run-chase for Leicestershire, but their batting line-up crumbled.

Chris Rushworth took 3-12 before going off injured, leaving it to Weighell to seal Durham's first win of the season in Division Two.

Durham head coach Jon Lewis told BBC Newcastle:

"At 50-6 when the opposition has score 440, you've got no right to be in the game at that point. Tremendous credit must go to the batters initially to getting us back into contention.

"We always knew that, with a side that hasn't won for some time chasing 150, it wouldn't be too difficult to put a few doubts in their mind and that seemed to show."