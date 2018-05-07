Monday club cricket results
Monday 7 May
Gallagher Challenge Cup preliminary round
Bangor v Laurelvale
Bangor 213-9
Laurelvale 113
Bangor won by 100 runs and are at home to Downpatrick in the first round
Cregagh v Lurgan
Lurgan 76 L Moore 4-18
Cregagh 77-2 J Moore 34
Cregagh won by eight wickets and now entertain Instonians on 27 May
Lagan Valley Steels Twenty/20 Cup
Section A
Waringstown v Instonians
Waringstown 103 G Thompson 22
Instonians 105-3 (12.5 overs) S Getkake 48 no
Instonians won by seven wickets
CSNI v Armagh
Armagh 91-9
CSNI 82-2
CSNI won by eight wickets
Section B
Carrickfergus v CIYMS
Muckamore v North Down
Both postponed. No result - two points each