Monday club cricket results

From the section

Monday 7 May

Gallagher Challenge Cup preliminary round

Bangor v Laurelvale

Bangor 213-9

Laurelvale 113

Bangor won by 100 runs and are at home to Downpatrick in the first round

Cregagh v Lurgan

Lurgan 76 L Moore 4-18

Cregagh 77-2 J Moore 34

Cregagh won by eight wickets and now entertain Instonians on 27 May

Lagan Valley Steels Twenty/20 Cup

Section A

Waringstown v Instonians

Waringstown 103 G Thompson 22

Instonians 105-3 (12.5 overs) S Getkake 48 no

Instonians won by seven wickets

CSNI v Armagh

Armagh 91-9

CSNI 82-2

CSNI won by eight wickets

Section B

Carrickfergus v CIYMS

Muckamore v North Down

Both postponed. No result - two points each