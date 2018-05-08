England v Australia: Tim Paine named ODI captain for five-match series

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine has scored 854 runs in 30 one-day appearances for Australia

Test captain Tim Paine will lead Australia's one-day side for their limited-overs tour of England in June.

Wicketkeeper Paine replaces Steve Smith - who was banned by Cricket Australia for a year following the ball-tampering scandal - for the five-match series.

His vice-captain, batsman Aaron Finch, will lead the Twenty20 side in their sole match against England.

National selector Trevor Hohns said a permanent ODI captain would be appointed "in due course".

The tour of England, which runs from 13-27 June, will be Justin Langer's first assignment as head coach.

Batsman D'Arcy Short, who has five T20 appearances for Australia, has been named in the ODI squad for the first time, while uncapped duo Mitchell Swepson and Jack Wildermuth are in the T20 squad.

Pace bowlers Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins will both miss the tour with injury but Test off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who last played a limited-overs match for Australia in 2016, has been included.

"Nathan is not new to white ball cricket and deserves his chance to push for World Cup selection," Hohns said.

"England potentially have a number of left-handers in their side and we look forward to seeing what he can produce with the white ball in English conditions."

Australia travel to Zimbabwe after the series against England to play the hosts and Pakistan in a T20 tri-series from 1 July.

Australia ODI squad: Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Aaron Finch (vice-capt), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine (capt & wk), Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Australia T20 squad: Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (vice-capt & wk), Aaron Finch (capt), Travis Head, Nic Maddinson, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Jack Wildermuth.

India refuse day-night Adelaide Test

The second Ashes Test between England and Australia was a day-night fixture at the Adelaide Oval in 2017

Australia will host India for a four-match Test series in December, but there will not be a day-night fixture.

Australia have played four day-night matches since 2015 - three of which have been in Adelaide - but CA said India were "not prepared" to participate in a similar fixture.

"We are committed to hosting at least one day-night Test each home summer as part of our continued focus to grow Test cricket," a CA statement said.

"Whilst we appreciate some Adelaide fans may be disappointed, we know how popular the Adelaide Test is and look forward to hosting India there."

Current International Cricket Council regulations state a day-night Test can only be held "with the agreement of a visiting board".

The hosts will, however, play a day-night fixture against Sri Lanka at the Gabba in Brisbane in January 2019.