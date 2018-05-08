Lewis McManus and Liam Dawson: Hampshire to assess injured duo

Liam Dawson was forced to retire hurt when struck on the hand by a delivery from Harry Gurney

Hampshire will assess injuries to wicketkeeper Lewis McManus and all-rounder Liam Dawson before their County Championship match at Somerset.

The pair both picked up finger injuries during the defeat by Nottinghamshire.

"Liam Dawson is set to have an X-ray on the finger and then we'll go from there," head coach Craig White told BBC Radio Solent.

Hampshire are already without batsman Sam Northeast, who fractured a finger in training after the first two games.

Their early-season injury list also includes leg-spinner Mason Crane, who is continuing his rehabilitation from a stress fracture of the back, which ruled him out of England's Test series in New Zealand.

England international Dawson was forced to retire hurt in Hampshire's second innings at Trent Bridge when he was struck by a rising delivery from Nottinghamshire seamer Harry Gurney.

The previous day, wicketkeeper McManus was forced off the field with an injured finger. Captain James Vince took over behind the stumps.

"Lewis is a little bit bruised, but as far as I'm aware, he should be fine," White said. "There's a lot to think about before Somerset.

"We'll sit down after two decent practice days and see where we go, but we need to start performing."