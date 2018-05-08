Shaun Marsh: Batsman to miss Glamorgan games after Australia call-up

Shaun Marsh has been a mainstay of Australia's Test side but has not been a regular in limited overs

Batsman Shaun Marsh will miss several Glamorgan games in June after a surprise call-up to Australia's one-day squad to face England.

The 34-year-old will not be available for Championship games against Warwickshire and Derbyshire.

He is also likely to be absent for the final One-Day Cup match against Surrey and any potential quarter-final.

Marsh has not played a one-day international for Australia since February 2017.

He is recalled after the suspension of Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft for their part in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.

The series lasts from 13 June to 24 June and includes five one-day internationals, which features one match in Cardiff on 16 June.