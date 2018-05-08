Mark Wood leaves IPL early to prepare for England Test matches

Wood took two wickets on his return to the Test team against New Zealand in the second Test in March

England's Mark Wood has left the Indian Premier League early to put his "name in the hat for Test match selection".

The fast bowler, 28, has only played once for IPL side Chennai Super Kings this season and will now return to play for Durham in the County Championship.

Wood played in England's most recent Test, the second match against New Zealand in March, his first Test appearance since July 2017.

The first Test against Pakistan starts on 24 May at Lord's.

"Having worked so hard to get back in the Test team, and because I am currently not in the CSK side, I am coming home to play for Durham and put my name in the hat for Test match selection," Wood said on Instagram.

"To the CSK management, players and supporters, thanks so much for the support and welcoming me into this family club."

Wood's one game for Chennai, who are captained by former India captain MS Dhoni, came in the opening match of this season's IPL when he finished with figures of 0-49 from four overs.

He has played 11 Tests for England but missed last winter's Ashes series and the 2017 series against West Indies because of ankle injuries.

Wood is now in contention to play for Derbyshire against Durham in Division Two of the County Championship, starting on Friday.

"It's a massive boost to have Mark available for Friday," Durham head coach Jon Lewis said.

"On the occasions we've had him available to play for us over the last few years, he's made some great contributions.

"He comes back to us with a big point to prove and is eager to nail down his spot in the England Test side."