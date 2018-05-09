Darren Lehmann: Former Australia head coach set for new role

Darren Lehmann (left) oversaw two Ashes series victories as Australia head coach

Former Australia head coach Darren Lehmann, who resigned after the ball-tampering scandal in March, is set for a new role with Cricket Australia.

Lehmann, 48, was cleared of any involvement in ball-tampering on the tour of South Africa.

He will coach the national performance squad from 28 May until October.

"I had a good chat with him and he was really keen to continue his coaching," said national performance program head coach Troy Cooley.

"Darren has already told me he is relishing the opportunity, so it's win-win all round.

"To have someone who's got that experience matching up with our coaching staff, it's invaluable," he told cricket.com.au.

Lehmann will work alongside former Australia batsman Chris Rogers and ex-seamer Ryan Harris.

Lehmann, who played 27 Tests and 117 one-day internationals for Australia, was appointed head coach in 2013.

He oversaw two Ashes series victories over England and a 2015 World Cup triumph on home soil.

Captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were sacked and banned for a year for their part in the ball-tampering controversy, while batsman Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months.

Justin Langer, who was last week named as Lehmann's successor, will oversee Australia's limited-overs tour of England in June.