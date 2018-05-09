Dwayne Bravo: West Indies all-rounder joins Middlesex for T20 Blast

Dwayne Bravo has not played for West Indies since a Twenty20 international defeat by Pakistan in September 2016

Middlesex have signed West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo for six games of the upcoming T20 Blast competition.

Bravo will make his debut against Surrey on 5 July, with his final game coming against Hampshire on 26 July.

The 34-year-old has played 66 Twenty20 internationals, averaging 24.29 with the bat and taking 52 wickets at an average of 28.26.

"Dwayne is one of the most exciting and best T20 players in the world," said director of cricket Angus Fraser.

"He may only be available for six games, but I expect him to have an impact in a number of these matches."

Bravo is the second overseas player to sign for Middlesex's T20 Blast campaign, with Australia all-rounder Ashton Agar available for the full competition.

Middlesex will be Bravo's fourth county after spells with Kent, Essex and Surrey. He last played for West Indies in September 2016.