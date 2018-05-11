County Championship: Leaders Nottinghamshire struggle against Lancashire

James Anderson is fifth on the all-time list of wicket-takers in Test cricket with 531

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day one): Nottinghamshire 133: Libby 34; Onions 3-22, Bailey 3-28 Lancashire 157-4: Jennings 52*, Davies 50; Fletcher 2-25 Lancashire (3 pts) lead Notts (3 pts) by 24 runs Scorecard

County Championship leaders Nottinghamshire were bowled out for 133 as Lancashire enjoyed the better of the first day at Trent Bridge.

Lancashire's pacemen shared the wickets around as Tom Bailey and Graham Onions both claimed three and England's James Anderson took 2-27 from 15 overs.

Notts were well set at 80-3, but after Jake Libby fell on the stroke of lunch, the hosts collapsed in the afternoon.

Alex Davies and Keaton Jennings hit fifties as Lancashire closed on 157-4.

However, the form of Haseeb Hameed - who returned to the side after he was dropped against Somerset - remains a concern, as he was out for nought.

The 21-year-old came in at three, but glanced his 13th delivery from Luke Fletcher down the leg-side to the wicketkeeper to leave him with just 35 runs in six innings this season.

It was one of the few negatives on an otherwise fine day for the Red Rose county who are yet to win in Division One this season.

Their seamers were supported by some excellent catching, although Nottinghamshire contributed to their own downfall when Samit Patel was run out after a mix-up with Tom Moores.

Lancashire opener Davies struck nine fours in his rapid innings, but was bowled by Fletcher the ball after bringing up his half-century off 39 balls.

Hameed and captain Liam Livingstone went in quick succession before Jennings (52 not out) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (23) saw out most of a tricky period in fading light.

But 43-year-old Chanderpaul was pinned lbw late on by Steven Mullaney to give the hosts a late boost.