County Championship: Matt Henry strikes late for Kent against Sussex at Canterbury

Matt Henry has taken three or more wickets in each of the seven innings in which he has bowled this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, The Spitfire Ground (day one): Kent 215: Kuhn 60; Wiese 4-54, Robinson 3-51 Sussex 69-4: Henry 3-24 Sussex (3 pts) trail Kent (2 pts) by 146 runs Scorecard

Matt Henry produced a fiery burst of 3-24 as Sussex reached 69-4 in reply to Kent's 215 on day one at Canterbury.

The New Zealand fast bowler moved onto 30 wickets for the season by dismissing Luke Wells, Stiaan van Zyl and Harry Finch for single-figure scores.

But Luke Wright (28 not out) and Ben Brown (20 not out) saw them to stumps.

Earlier, South African Heino Kuhn led the way with 60 before Calum Haggett and Grant Stewart both made valuable knocks of 31 to secure a batting point.

Henry's pace and swing was too good for the Sussex top order, but the unbroken 48-run partnership between experienced pair Wright and Brown will give Sussex hope going into day two.

Sussex's three seamers - Ishant Sharma (3-62), Ollie Robinson (3-51) and David Wiese (4-54) - shared the Kent wickets, suggesting batting is far some straightforward in swing-friendly conditions.