County Championship: Aaron blast puts Leics on top against Glamorgan

Varun Aaron has represented India in both one-day and Test match cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day two): Leicestershire 191 Dexter 87; Hogan 3-41, de Lange 3-56 & 119-2 Horton 50 Glamorgan 178 Selman 40; Aaron 4-65 Leicestershire (3 pts) lead Glamorgan (3 pts) by 132 runs Scorecard

Leicestershire fought back strongly as they reached 119-2 in their second innings, 132 runs ahead of Glamorgan.

Glamorgan crashed from 82-0 overnight to 178 all out, Indian paceman Varun Aaron claiming 4-65 in his best Foxes display.

Ben Raine, Gavin Griffiths and Neil Dexter shared the other wickets, though the visitors were not helped by some careless shots.

Paul Horton then hit an aggressive 50, but heavy rain arrived at 16:50 BST.

Leicestershire fast bowler Varun Aaron told BBC Radio Leicester:

"We thought we should have had a couple of wickets last night, luck didn't favour us but we stuck to our guns and it paid off in that first session. When you put in a team bowling performance then it's easier because the load's not on just one or two bowlers.

"These are the sort of wickets people should be looking to play on, where there's an even contest between bat and ball. We're really happy where we are in the game at the moment."

Glamorgan batsman Nick Selman told BBC Sport Wales:

"We played well on day one, it wasn't ideal today but we've got a young batting group and we'll learn every day, though today's performance with the bat wasn't good enough.

"(Jack Murphy and I) are batting well together, he's shown some really good technique against the new ball, but the same as me we've got thirties and forties and we need to kick on. I've had a big off-season working on my technique against the new ball and trying to be more consistent."