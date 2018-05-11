County Championship: Steven Crook and Doug Bracewell rescue Northants at Warwickshire

From the section

Steven Crook and Doug Bracewell's 122-run stand was a Northants record for the eighth wicket against Warwickshire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day one): Northamptonshire 256: Crook 92, Bracewell 81; Brookes 4-54 Warwickshire 100-4: Bell 50*; Bracewell 2-21 Northamptonshire (2 pts) lead Warwickshire (3 pts) by 156 runs Scorecard

Steven Crook and Doug Bracewell's eighth-wicket stand of 122 led a fine Northants recovery in their County Championship game at Warwickshire.

Bears teenage seamer Henry Brookes (4-54) took three early wickets on day one as Northamptonshire slipped to 52-6.

Josh Cobb's 29 helped his side to 102-7, before Crook (92) and Bracewell (81) launched a superb counter-attack.

The visitors were all out for 256, but seamer Bracewell (2-21) struck twice as Warwickshire closed on 100-4.

Former England batsman Ian Bell was the only Bears batsman to impress, making an unbeaten 55 before bad light stopped play.