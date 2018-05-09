Marcus Trescothick: Somerset opener to have surgery on broken foot

Somerset are unbeaten in their opening three County Championship games - winning two

Somerset opener Marcus Trescothick is to have surgery on Monday on the broken foot he suffered during their draw with Lancashire last week.

The 42-year-old former England batsman broke the fifth metatarsal on his right foot but continued batting to reach a 65th first-class century.

Neither Somerset nor Trescothick have put a timeframe on his recovery.

"I'll definitely still be hanging around the place and trying to help the other lads as much as I can," he said.

Somerset head coach Jason Kerr told the club website: "They will put a screw in to the break to make sure that it heals properly. After that a period of rehab will take place.

"It's frustrating because he played brilliantly against Lancashire. He's still a very high quality player but what his absence does do is open the door for someone else."