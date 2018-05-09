Glamorgan chairman Barry O'Brien steps down after ECB appointment

Barry O'Brien was the Glamorgan chairman during the 2015 Ashes Test in Cardiff

Glamorgan chairman Barry O'Brien has stepped down following his appointment as a director of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

The ECB's new governance arrangements do not allow directors to hold positions within the county game.

So after seven years in the chairman, O'Brien will be stepping down from his position.

The process to find his successor will start soon.

This will be led by the nominations committee of the club.

"It was a privilege to be invited to succeed Paul Russell as chairman and despite some of the challenges I have enjoyed every moment of the past seven years," said O'Brien.

"It is impossible to mention all those members, staff and players that help to make Glamorgan such a special club but alongside Paul I would pay tribute to my two presidents, David Morgan and Alan Jones, and to Hugh Morris.

"Under Hugh's leadership I am confident the club will go from strength to strength and the ECB rules will not preclude my continuing support for the team."

Chief executive Hugh Morris said: "Barry O'Brien has played an outstanding innings for Glamorgan.

"He has shown the necessary courage and leadership to guide us through some challenging times.

"The significant reduction in our long-term debt and the changes to our governance provide strong foundations for a exciting future and will be important legacies of Barry's term of office."