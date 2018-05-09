Craig Young replaces injured Nathan Smith in Ireland squad for Pakistan Test

Craig Young has been called up to replace Australian-born Nathan Smith

Craig Young has been called up as a replacement for injured pace bowler Nathan Smith as Ireland prepare to face Pakistan in their first men's Test match at Malahide, starting on Friday.

Uncapped Smith, 22, was unable to complete Wednesday's training session after suffering a side strain.

Bready man Young, 28, debuted for the national side in 2013.

Barry McCarthy was unable to replace Smith after picking up an injury while playing for Durham in a county match.

McCarthy has been sent for shoulder scans after sustaining his injury while playing against Leicestershire.

Young will train with his team-mates on Thursday.

Ireland and Afghanistan were granted Test status by the International Cricket Council last June after a series of notable successes over full member nations in recent years.

Ireland squad: William Porterfield (capt), Andrew Balbirnie, Ed Joyce, Tyrone Kane, Andrew McBrine, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Niall O'Brien (wk), Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Craig Young, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson (wk).