County Championship: Keaton Jennings hits century for Lancashire at Trent Bridge

Keaton Jennings hit 21 fours in his innings of 126 for Lancashire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two): Nottinghamshire 133 & 106-5: Libby 38*; Onions 3-37 Lancashire 338: Jennings 126, Davies 50; Broad 4-41 Nottinghamshire (3 pts) trail Lancashire (6 pts) by 99 runs Scorecard

Keaton Jennings' second successive century and a fine performance from Lancashire's seamers put them on the verge of beating County Championship leaders Nottinghamshire.

Jennings was bowled by Stuart Broad (4-41) for 126 as the Red Rose county moved from 157-4 to 338 all out.

Facing a deficit of 205, Notts' second innings saw Steven Mullaney, Chris Nash and Ross Taylor all out for nought.

Notts recovered slightly from 1-3 to reach stumps on 106-5, trailing by 99.

Bad light ended play early at Trent Bridge, with opener Jake Libby unbeaten on 38 and Tom Moores having just started his innings.

Nottinghamshire's dramatic collapse in the afternoon session was triggered by some fine seam bowling from veterans James Anderson and Graham Onions.

England's Anderson removed captain Mullaney in the first over, chopping onto his stumps, before fellow 35-year-old Onions bowled Nash and trapped Taylor lbw with consecutive deliveries.

Samit Patel survived the hat-trick ball but nicked Anderson behind for 16 and Riki Wessels (35) gave Onions his third wicket just before the close.

Earlier, opener Jennings followed up his 109 against Somerset with his 16th first-class century off 214 deliveries to strengthen his chances of adding to his six England Test caps.

The squad for the first Test against Pakistan will be announced on Tuesday.

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores:

"We've had a tough two days, we certainly haven't played well enough so we haven't got any complaints. We batted poorly in the first innings - although, like most things you shouldn't generalise because we all didn't bat poorly - but we made too many mistakes.

"And as a bowling unit we didn't get two people ever bowing well at the same time; Stuart Broad was the pick of them.

"Sport is funny, we prepped well for this game, we went into it as the last of a mini-series of five matches with a chance to really push on and cement our place at the top of the division but we just haven't bowled well enough."

Lancashire opener Keaton Jennings on his hundred:

"I'm really pleased because it was a good attack, my first hundred at Trent Bridge, which is really nice.

"It's always a nice feeling to get your first hundred at any ground, it sort of gives you a reassurance but I'm just really pleased and really happy to think that I've pushed us into a position where we can go and push for the win."