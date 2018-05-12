County Championship: James Hildreth century puts Somerset on top against Hampshire

James Hildreth also hit an unbeaten 111 against Worcestershire at Taunton last month

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day two): Hampshire 231: Vince 44; Abell 3-36 Somerset 324-7: Hildreth 125*, C Overton 80; Berg 4-88 Somerset (6 pts) lead Hampshire (3 pts) by 90 runs Scorecard

James Hildreth hit his second century of the summer to help bat Somerset into a commanding position on day two of their Division One game with Hampshire.

Somerset soon picked up the two wickets they needed as Hampshire were bowled out for 231 at Taunton.

Gareth Berg (4-88) helped reduce Somerset to 134-5 in reply.

But Hildreth, who finished unbeaten on 125, put on 133 for the sixth wicket with England's Craig Overton (80) to help his side reach 324-7 at the close.

Hildreth, 33, who struck 15 fours, has now scored 322 Championship runs this summer at an average of 64.4 and will hope to help Somerset add to an already healthy lead of 90 on Sunday.

Spinner Jack Leach, who made his England Test debut in New Zealand in March and will hope to be in Tuesday's squad for the forthcoming series with Pakistan, will resume on 22 not out after scoring a career-best 66 in last week's draw with Lancashire.

Paceman Overton's performance with the bat could also not have been better timed with England's selectors mulling over their options.

The 24-year-old, who played three Tests over the winter, struck 12 boundaries in his 88-ball innings having earlier ended Hampshire's innings when he had Fidel Edwards caught behind.