County Championship: Michael Burgess keeps Sussex hopes alive at Kent

Michael Burgess
Michael Burgess' 54 was his second-highest score of the season so far after 101 not out against Leicestershire last month
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day two):
Kent 215 & 125-4: Kuhn 47; Sharma 2-26
Sussex 181: Burgess 54, Wright 35; Henry 4-69
Kent (4pts) lead Sussex (3pts) by 159 runs
Scorecard

A Michael Burgess-inspired fightback saw Sussex remain in contention in their Division Two game with Kent.

Resuming on 69-4, Burgess hit 54 from 70 balls and was last man out as Sussex were dismissed for 181, Matt Henry finishing with 4-69.

Ishant Sharma removed both of Kent's openers as they limped to 31-2 before Heino Kuhn (47) and Joe Denly (26) brought some control to the innings.

Kent finally reached the close on 125-4, a lead of 159.

Zak Crawley will resume on Sunday on 23 not out, with Adam Rouse unbeaten on 10.

