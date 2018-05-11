County Championship: Glamorgan bowlers on top at Leicester
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day one):
|Leicestershire 191: Dexter 87; Hogan 3-41, de Lange 3-56
|Glamorgan 82-0
|Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Leicestershire (0 pts) by 109 runs
Glamorgan dominated day one as Leicestershire were dismissed for 191, despite Neil Dexter's steady 87 as the Foxes fought back from 65-6.
Glamorgan's Nick Selman and Jack Murphy then reached 82-0 despite poor light.
All the visitors' bowlers looked threatening under cloudy skies, with the ever-reliable Michael Hogan (3-41) and the pacey Marchant de Lange (3-56) taking the honours.
But Dexter and Callum Parkinson (30) added 80 in an eighth-wicket stand.
Home wicket-keeper Lewis Hill had to retire after a blow on the arm, but resumed his innings after an x-ray showed no break.