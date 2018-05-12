County Championship: Warwickshire hold upper hand against Northamptonshire
-
- From the section Counties
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day two):
|Northamptonshire 256 & 160-7: Duckett 38; Stone 3-30
|Warwickshire 265: Ambrose 78, Bell 61; Crook 4-51, Bracewell 4-71
|Northamptonshire (5 pts) lead Warwickshire (5 pts) by 151 runs
|Scorecard
Olly Stone took three wickets to bowl Division Two leaders Warwickshire into a potentially match-winning position against former club Northamptonshire.
Tim Ambrose hit 78 in a ninth-wicket stand of 95 with Henry Brookes (50) as the Bears were dismissed for 265 to earn a slender first-innings lead.
Northants then stumbled to the 160-7, a lead of 151, when bad light intervened.
Stone finished with 3-30, including the removal of Josh Cobb and Steven Crook late on to give Warwickshire the edge.