County Championship: Glamorgan unchanged against Leicestershire

Mark Cosgrove is a former Glamorgan batsman

County Championship Division Two: Leicestershire v Glamorgan Venue: Grace Road, Leicester Dates: 11-14 May Start: 11:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Glamorgan head coach Robert Croft has named an unchanged 13-man squad for the trip to face Leicestershire at Grace Road.

The Welsh county hope to bounce back from a six-wicket defeat by Kent while Leicestershire lost to Durham.

Leicestershire include ex-Glamorgan batsman Mark Cosgrove and are led by ex-England opener Michael Carberry.

The home side will be without wicket-keeper Ned Eckersley who has a finger injury. Lewis Hill deputises.

Leicestershire (from): Carberry (capt), Aaron, Ackermann, Cosgrove, Dexter, Griffiths, Hill (wk), Horton, Javid, Klein, Parkinson, Raine.

Glamorgan (from): Hogan (capt), Selman, Murphy, Marsh, Carlson, Donald, Cooke, Lloyd, Salter, Carey, de Lange, van der Gugten, Smith.