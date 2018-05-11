BBC Sport - Cricket Ireland 'looking on the bright side' - Warren Deutrom
Cricket Ireland 'looking on the bright side'
Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom is confident they can carry the cost of the first day of Ireland's inaugural Test being rained off.
No play was possible in Malahide after rain and strong winds prevented the Ireland and Pakistan players from taking the field.
"There's no point in moaning about it. It's Ireland, it rains. So we're just going to have to get on with it," Deutrom told Seth Bennett of BBC World.