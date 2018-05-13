County Championship: Leaders Nottinghamshire lose by an innings by Lancashire

Winter signing Graham Onions has now taken 20 wickets in four Championship matches for Lancashire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three): Nottinghamshire 133 & 138: Libby 46; Onions 6-55, Anderson 4-26 Lancashire 338: Jennings 126, Davies 50; Broad 4-41 Lancashire (22 pts) beat Nottinghamshire (3 pts) by an innings and 67 runs Scorecard

Lancashire took just over an hour to finish off Nottinghamshire as they beat the County Championship Division One leaders by an innings and 67 runs.

Seam bowler Graham Onions took three of the wickets at Trent Bridge to finish with 6-55 and match figures of 9-77.

England's James Anderson warmed up for Test duty by taking two wickets in his 4-26 haul, with 6-53 in the match.

Lancashire's first victory of the season was their first top-flight away win since beating Northants in 2014.

It earned them 22 points, with Notts taking only three.

Resuming on 106-5, it was always a tall order for the home side to save the game, especially once their sixth-wicket pair of Jake Libby and Tom Moores were separated.

Onions had Moores caught behind, attempting to drive a wide delivery, before trapping Stuart Broad leg before.

Anderson then got in on the act, with Luke Fletcher lbw for a second-ball duck before he had opener Jake Libby caught at slip - he was again Notts' top scorer with 46, to follow his first-innings 34.

On the ground where he recorded his career-best 9-67 for Durham, 35-year-old Onions had another England pace bowler Jake Ball caught in the deep to finish it off.

The two counties will not have long to wait before renewing rivalries as they meet again at Old Trafford on Thursday, when Notts begin their defence of the One-Day Cup.