County Championship: Somerset's James Hildreth reaches 184 against Hampshire

James Hildreth has scored 43 first-class centuries at an average of 43.66

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground (day three): Hampshire 231 & 178-2: Amla 86*, Vince 63* Somerset 506: Hildreth 184, Bess 92, C Overton 80; Berg 5-130 Hampshire (4 pts) trail Somerset (8 pts) by 97 runs Scorecard

James Hildreth scored 184 as batsmen dominated between Somerset and Hampshire on day three at Taunton.

Hildreth struck 22 boundaries and passed 150 for the 15th time in first-class cricket as he and Dom Bess (92) put on 145 for the ninth-wicket.

Jack Leach (22) and Tim Groenewald (25 not out) also contributed as the hosts moved from 324-7 overnight to post 506.

James Vince (63 not out) and Hashim Amla (86 not out) guided Hampshire to 178-2 at stumps, still 97 in arrears.

Hildreth began the day on 125 not out, but took a back seat after Leach fell early to Fidel Edwards as Bess came to the crease and assumed the roll of aggressor.

Bess hit 16 fours to go past his previous highest score for Somerset and his partnership with Hildreth surpassed the previous highest stand for the ninth wicket for Somerset against Hampshire.

In all, 148 runs were scored in the morning session, with part-time bowlers James Vince and Tom Alsop called into action as Kyle Abbott was unable to take the field because of an ankle injury.

Hildreth was out when he struck an Alsop full-toss to Brad Wheal, but 34 runs were added for Somerset's last wicket before Bess was bowled eight runs short of a maiden Championship century by Gareth Berg (5-130).

Hampshire openers Jimmy Adams and Joe Weatherley both fell for 11 to poor shots, but England's Vince and South Africa's Amla showed international class to put on 139 runs in 49 overs on an increasingly benign pitch to take Hampshire to stumps without further loss.