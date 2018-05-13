County Championship: Joe Root out twice as Yorkshire struggle against Surrey

Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran will not be 20 until 3 June

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day three): Surrey 414: Pope 158*, Clarke 71; Bresnan 3-98 Yorkshire 229: Bairstow 95; S Curran 6-54 & 142-5: Lyth 58; Bairstow 25*, Virdi 3-52 Yorkshire (4 pts) trail Surrey (8 pts) by 43 runs Scorecard

England captain Joe Root was dismissed twice in a day as Yorkshire were forced to follow on by Surrey at The Oval.

Having begun day three on 40-3, the visitors were all out for 229 despite 95 from Jonny Bairstow, 185 behind.

All-rounder Sam Curran claimed 6-54, having Root lbw for 14, as he reached 100 first-class wickets.

Root was later bowled through the gate for 23 by Amar Virdi, who also removed Adam Lyth (58) and Harry Brook as the Tykes reached stumps on 142-5.

Bairstow (25 not out) and Jack Leaning (13 not out) were the two unbeaten batsmen for Yorkshire, whose batting problems were exposed by an eager Surrey attack.

Curran bowled superbly during the morning, but a century was there for the taking by Bairstow, until he drove at a wide delivery from Jade Dernbach and was caught at first slip.

The end of Yorkshire's first innings followed soon after and they then lost two early wickets in their second innings, with Curran bowling India's Cheteshwar Pujara for a duck with one which swung in late.

Virdi, also 19, then proved the main threat for the home side and after removing Root, spun one away to have Lyth caught at slip after he had reached his first fifty of the summer.

Surrey all-rounder Sam Curran told BBC London:

"It's been a long time coming for me but it's just nice to do it for the boys.

"You can see the rewards there tomorrow but we don't want to look too far ahead.

(On being given his Surrey cap) "It was very special - obviously some great names have worn this cap and it's a great responsibly to have. I'm very proud to have received this."

Yorkshire opener Adam Lyth:

"We have been outplayed so far but Jonny and Jack played well in the last hour and Jonny batted brilliantly this morning.

"If they can put a really good partnership together in the morning then you never know. It's taking some spin now but it's still a decent pitch.

"I'm happy with the way I played for 58 but unfortunately copped a decent ball."