County Championship: Leicestershire beat Glamorgan by three runs

Ben Raine started his career with Durham

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Fischer County Ground (day three): Leicestershire 191 Dexter 87 & 237 Raine 65, Horton 50; Hogan 5-61, de Lange 3-65 Glamorgan 178 Aaron 4-65 & 241 De Lange 90; Raine 4-44, Griffiths 3-51 Leicestershire (19 pts) beat Glamorgan (3 pts) by 3 runs Scorecard

Leicestershire won their first Championship game since September 2016 as they scraped a thrilling three-run victory over Glamorgan, who were dismissed for 247.

Marchant de Lange clubbed eight sixes in his career-best 90, before being caught on the boundary off Ben Raine aiming for the winning blow.

Raine starred with bat and ball with a vital 65 and figures of 4-44.

Glamorgan looked buried at 139-8 but de Lange ensured an astonishing finish.

He shared half-century partnerships with Timm van der Gugten and Michael Hogan for the last two wickets, but the task proved just beyond the visitors after their top order fell apart against Raine, Gavin Griffiths (3-51) and Varun Aaron.

Earlier Michael Hogan (5-61) bowled superbly to restrict Leicestershire's lead, but his effort was in vain.

Leicestershire head coach Paul Nixon told BBC Radio Leicester:

"Unbelievable game of cricket, absolutely extraordinary with the fight that both sides showed, such a topsy-turvy game from day one and it was just incredible, I'm almost speechless.

"We've talked about getting over the line since we were so close at Durham. This time the bowlers have stepped up and done really well with some consistent performances all round, fitting that Ben Raine and Parky (Callum Parkinson with the last catch) finished it after their partnership kept us in the game."

Glamorgan's Marchant de Lange told BBC Sport Wales:

"Disappointed, I'd been striking a couple nicely but it comes down to one ball and it didn't go our way. It was just a mental switch (hitting out) when you're so far out of the game, I tried to be positive and try and create something out of nothing.

"It's nice to come back and give yourself a chance of winning, but I hate losing, if it's 100 or just three runs, it's still the same. I like to get over the line and if we take that mentality forward we'll have a lot of results going in our favour, if we stay hungry for winning."