County Championship: Will Rhodes guides Warwickshire to win over Northants

Will Rhodes' previous best Championship score was also at Edgbaston, 79 against Warwickshire in 2015

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Edgbaston (day three): Northamptonshire 256 & 187: Stone 5-49, Wright 3-58 Warwickshire 265& 180-4: Rhodes 100*, Sanderson 3-33 Warwickshire (21 pts) beat Northamptonshire (5 pts) by six wickets Scorecard

Warwickshire opener Will Rhodes made his maiden first-class century to help the County Championship Division Two leaders beat Northants at Edgbaston and earn their third straight win.

The Bears made short work of finishing off Northants, who resumed on 160-7.

Paceman Olly Stone took two of the three wickets to finish with 5-45 as his old team were bowled out for 187.

Left a target of 179 to win, Rhodes then hit an unbeaten 100, reaching his century with the winning boundary.

The Bears briefly made it look more of a challenge than expected when Dom Sibley chipped to square leg off Ben Sanderson, who then pinned both Ian Bell and Jonathan Trott leg before wicket.

But from 44-3 at lunch, Sam Hain (17) helped put on 50 for the fourth wicket, then Matt Lamb came in to provide further support to Rhodes, finishing on 23 in an unbroken 86-run stand.

Olly Stone has taken 15 wickets in two Championship matches for Warwickshire so far in 2018game against Sussex

Stone, playing in only his third Championship match for Warwickshire after an injury-hampered time since his mid-summer arrival from Northants in 2016, finished with match figures of 7-106.

After starting the season fully fit with a career-best 8-80 in the season-opening draw against Sussex, he was then sidelined for two games by a hamstring injury, missing the first of the two meetings with his old county Northants.

Warwickshire now go into the first of this season's Championship breaks at the top of the table, having won three of their opening four games.

Their first One-Day Cup clash is at home to Derbyshire on Thursday, when Northants host Leicestershire.