Cameron Bancroft: Banned Australia batsman cleared to play club cricket

Opening batsman Cameron Bancroft has scored 402 runs in eight Test appearances for Australia

Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft has been cleared to play club cricket while serving a ban for ball-tampering.

Bancroft was banned for nine months by Cricket Australia (CA) for using sandpaper on the ball during a Test against South Africa in March.

The 23-year-old has been given special dispensation to play for Willetton in Western Australia.

Then-skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were also given year-long bans over the incident.

Under Western Australia Premier Cricket rules, any ban by CA applies to club cricket.

The 16 Western Australia clubs voted to allow Bancroft to play at a meeting on Monday.

Warner and Smith are also free to play with their club sides in New South Wales - who do not automatically enforce bans by CA.