Jack Leach: Somerset and England spinner breaks left thumb

Jack Leach took 2-61 on his England Test debut earlier this year

Somerset spinner Jack Leach is set to miss England's first Test against Pakistan later in May after the county confirmed he had broken his left thumb.

The 26-year-old left-armer suffered the injury while warming up for Somerset on Monday before the fourth day of their Division One match against Hampshire.

England's new national selector Ed Smith is set to name the squad on Tuesday to face Pakistan from 24 May.

Leach made his Test debut in New Zealand in March, taking two wickets.

Somerset posted on social media: "Jack Leach has sustained a broken left thumb. It's too early to know how long he will be out for at the moment."

Leach was struck on the thumb while taking part in a fielding drill with head coach Jason Kerr.

The hosts are pushing for victory over Hampshire, who reached lunch on day four trailing by 15 runs with Somerset still to bat again.

The Taunton club have won two and drawn one of their opening three County Championship matches of the season.