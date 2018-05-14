Test cricket: Kevin O'Brien hits century as Ireland fight back

Kevin O'Brien's historic unbeaten century was the highlight of a positive day for Ireland

Only Test, Malahide, Dublin (day four of five) Pakistan 310-9d: Faheem 83, Shafiq 62, Shadab 55; Murtagh 4-45 Ireland: 130 & 319-7: O'Brien 118*, Thompson 53, Joyce 43; Amir 3-57 Ireland lead Pakistan by 139 runs Scorecard

Kevin O'Brien hit an unbeaten 118 to become Ireland's maiden Test centurion as the hosts fought back against Pakistan on day four in Malahide.

Ireland, following on, began the day 116 runs behind Pakistan but with all 10 second-innings wickets in hand.

When they slipped to 127-5, a heavy defeat seemed inevitable.

However, O'Brien shared a 114-run seventh-wicket partnership with Stuart Thompson as Ireland built a lead of 139 ahead of the final day.

Pakistan left-armer Mohammad Amir was the pick of the visitors' bowling attack, claiming his 100th Test wicket on his way to figures of 3-57.

