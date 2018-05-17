One-Day Cup: Notts Outlaws start defence with narrow win over Lancashire

Keaton Jennings has scored three consecutive hundreds in domestic cricket

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emirates Old Trafford Nottinghamshire 318 (49.5 overs): Mullaney 70, Taylor 58, Nash 52; Parkinson 5-68 Lancashire 309-9 (50 overs): Jennings 136; 3-61 Notts Outlaws beat Lancashire by nine runs Match scorecard

Defending champions Notts Outlaws started their 2018 One-Day Cup campaign with a win, despite a brilliant century from Lancashire's Keaton Jennings.

Notts were bowled out for 318 as Chris Nash (52), Ross Taylor (58) and captain Steven Mullaney (70) all hit fifties.

Leg-spinner Matt Parkinson took a career-best 5-68 for Lancashire.

Opener Jennings kept the chase on course, but pulled Harry Gurney to mid-wicket for 136 in the 47th over and Lancashire finished on 309-9.

The hosts needed 16 off the final over at Old Trafford with last-wicket pair Tom Bailey and Parkinson at the crease, but fell nine runs short.

England batsman Jennings was not named in the squad for the first Test against Pakistan, but has now scored three consecutive centuries for Lancashire.

The 25-year-old made 109 against Somerset and 126 at Nottinghamshire in the County Championship and followed it up with another superb innings in the 50-over format.

Notts lost wickets regularly in their innings, but Mullaney's attacking 54-ball knock in the latter stages pushed them to a score which proved just enough.