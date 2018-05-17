One-Day Cup: Paul Horton century helps Leicestershire beat Northamptonshire

Paul Horton's century was his first for Leicestershire in the One-Day Cup since signing from Lancashire in 2015

Royal London One-Day Cup, County Ground, Northampton Leicestershire 265-7 (50 overs): Horton 103; Procter 3-45 Northamptonshire 193 (38.2 overs): Cobb 56; Griffiths 4-30, Raine 3-31 Leicestershire beat Northamptonshire by 72 runs Match scorecard

Paul Horton's century helped Leicestershire beat Northamptonshire in their first game of the One-Day Cup.

Horton's 103 from 126 balls saw Leicestershire to 182-3, but no other batsman was able to reach fifty as the Foxes made 265-7 from their 50 overs.

Opener Josh Cobb hit 56 for Northants, but his dismissal left his side 95-5.

Brett Hutton (34 not out) and Graeme White (38) put on 64 for the ninth wicket, before the hosts were bowled out for 193, 73 runs short.

White scored his 38 from only 42 balls with four fours and one six, but Northants' hopes were ended when he was caught behind off Ben Raine (3-31), with Ben Sanderson the last man out two overs later.

Gavin Griffiths was the pick of the Northants bowlers, taking 4-30 from his seven overs.