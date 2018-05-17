One-Day Cup: Sussex cruise to victory against Kent

Ben Brown's 72 runs came from 84 balls with six boundaries

Royal London One-Day Cup, 1st Central County Ground Kent 188 (43.3 overs): Bell-Drummond 90; Briggs 3-23, Robinson 3-31 Sussex 189-3 (39.5 overs): Brown 73*, Wells 62 Sussex beat Kent by seven wickets Match scorecard

Sussex comfortably chased down Kent's below-par target in their opening game of the One-Day Cup.

Kent struggled with variable bounce as they were bowled out for 188 in 43.3 overs, with opener Daniel Bell-Drummond the last man out for 90 from 115 balls.

Sussex looked in trouble early in their chase as Luke Wright fell for just four and Harry Finch was dismissed for nine.

But Luke Wells (62) and Ben Brown (73 not out) helped the hosts to a seven-wicket win with 10.1 overs to spare.