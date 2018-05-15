Ireland v Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq prevents an Irish win on Test debut

Kevin O'Brien was unable to add to his overnight score for Ireland

Only Test, Malahide, Dublin (day five of five) Pakistan 310-9d & 160-5: Imam 74, Babar 59; Murtagh 2-55 Ireland 130 & 339: O'Brien 118, Thompson 53, Joyce 43; Abbas 5-66 Pakistan beat Ireland by five wickets Scorecard

Pakistan denied Ireland an unlikely win in their inaugural Test after a nervous start to their run chase at Malahide.

A stunning opening bowling spell raised the tantalising prospect of Ireland becoming the second side to win on Test debut as Pakistan were reeling on 14-3.

But Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam shared a 126-run fourth wicket stand as Pakistan battled to their winning target of 160.

The match ended just as rain clouds began to darken over Malahide and the prospect of a draw had surfaced.

Day Four report: O'Brien hits century as Ireland fight back

Pakistan struggled to complete a relatively modest run-chase against Sri Lanka last year and a furious bowling spell from Ireland's seamers sent a thrill of expectation around the ground.

Tim Murtagh dismissed Azhar Ali with the fourth ball of the innings, that was nicked to first slip, before extra height from Boyd Rankin accounted for Haris Sohail and Murtagh returned to bowl Asad Shafiq in the next over.

Babar joined Imam in the middle and the pair took the sting out of the Irish attack before both players built half-centuries.

Babar was run out on 59 but Imam looked composed throughout as he hit the winning runs to clinch victory by five wickets.

Irish hopes fade with O'Brien departure

Ireland's centurion Kevin O'Brien was named the Player of the Match

The hosts began the day on 319-7 thanks to Kevin O'Brien's belligerent knock but Ireland's maiden Test centurion was caught off his first ball of the day.

Tyrone Kane brought up the 50-run partnership in the opening over before O'Brien, who had shown admirable patience to reach his ton, was caught chasing a wide delivery from Mohammad Abbas.

The all-rounder, who represented his team's best chance of setting a shock win, was visibly distraught and flipped his bat in the air as he trudged off.

The Irish tail added a further 18 runs for the final two wickets as Pakistan were set a modest target of 160 with an hour to play before lunch.

Pakistan rattled

The visitors, who will take on England in a two-Test series starting on 24 May, were left reeling by Murtagh and Rankin's opening spell.

The departure of Asad, who had looked in good touch in the first innings, for just one run reignited the home crowd's hope of an historic win.

Not since Australia's defeat of England in 1877 has a Test debutant won their opening match but Pakistan were struggling to build a partnership that could stop Ireland's bowlers.

Boyd Rankin (right) is congratulated by his team-mates after taking the wicket of Haris Sohail

Babar was dropped on nine runs in the 19th over when Balbirnie could not hold a catchable chance and the right-hander immediately made Ireland pay by thumping two of his next four deliveries through the covers for boundaries.

Babar's departure, which came after a mix up between the two batsmen, was followed shortly afterwards by team captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who was out lbw off a Stuart Thompson delivery that kept low.

Shadab Khan joined Imam in the middle and the pair were able to secure the final eight runs required to clinch victory.