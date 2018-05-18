One-Day Cup: Kohler-Cadmore's 164 helps Yorkshire ease past Durham

Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit 15 fours and seven sixes in a devastating 148 minutes

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emirates Riverside Yorkshire 328-4 (50 overs): Kohler-Cadmore 164, Pujara 82; Potts 3-69 Durham 186 (40 overs): Richardson 43; Rashid 4-47 Yorkshire beat Durham by 142 runs Match scorecard

Tom Kohler-Cadmore hit 164 off 151 balls as Yorkshire powered to a 142-run victory at Durham in the opening round of fixtures in the 2018 One-Day Cup.

Visitors Yorkshire posted a formidable 328-4 from their 50 overs, with India's Cheteshwar Pujara adding a fine 82.

In reply, Durham slipped to 22-2 inside six overs as Graham Clark was caught off Ben Coad (1-32) for nine and Tim Bresnan (2-39) bowled Paul Collingwood.

Adil Rashid took 4-47 to help quickly dismiss Durham for 186 after 40 overs.

None of the hosts' batsmen were able to reach 50, but Michael Richardson's 43 from 55 balls gave them brief hope before he was out, lbw to England spinner Rashid.

Yorkshire, quarter-finalists in 2017, were put in control by Kohler-Cadmore's career-best List A score, which included 22 boundaries, with seven sixes.

The match came on the day that Durham renamed their South West Terrace as the Paul Collingwood Pavilion, 23 years after he first arrived at the club.

Collingwood is the leading first-class appearance-maker and run-scorer for the county, with 11,777 runs in 218 first-class games.