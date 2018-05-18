One-Day Cup: Hankins leads Gloucestershire to easy win in Cardiff

Chris Dent scored his career-best 151 not out in Cardiff in 2013

Royal London One-Day Cup, Sophia Gardens Cardiff Glamorgan 264 (49.2 overs): Marsh 57; Liddle 4-60, Worrall 3-47 Gloucestershire 265-2 (48.2 overs): Hankins 85, Dent 80, Howell 68* Gloucestershire (2 pts) beat Glamorgan by 8 wickets Match scorecard

Gloucestershire cruised to an eight-wicket win over Glamorgan in their One-Day Cup match, reaching 265-2.

George Hankins, with a career-best 85, and captain Chris Dent (80) put on 150 to set up the win.

Glamorgan's 264 was based round stands of 98 between Shaun Marsh (57) and Colin Ingram, and 75 between Chris Cooke and David Lloyd.

But Dan Worrall (3-47) took key wickets upfront, and Chris Liddle (4-60) ran through the lower order.

The total looked a competitive one, before Gloucestershire's openers cashed in against some wayward seam bowling and fielding mistakes with Dent cashing in, as his 80 came off 78 balls.

Despite slowing down against the spinners, 21-year-old Hankins and Benny Howell (68 not out) ensured Gloucestershire got home with 10 balls to spare.

Gloucestershire batsman George Hankins:

"I enjoyed batting with Denty up top, nice to get 85 but a shame I couldn't be there at the end to see us over the line. They were bowling nicely back of a length and I thought I could get on top and put them under some pressure.

"I've had a few opportunities to open in the seconds and now this opportunity's come up in the first team, I'm loving it so far and looking forward to the next game (against Essex) on Sunday."

Glamorgan captain Colin Ingram told BBC Sport Wales:

"We left about 20 (runs) out there with the bat which might have put them under pressure to take a few more risks. maybe we were about 10 percent off and a couple of chance went down in the field which didn't let us get into the game.

"When you've got two batters who get in, they can take the opportunities with four fielders out, and unfortunately Marshy and myself got out together and we lost our way momentum-wise. After losing the first game, we'll come with a bit more energy and fight going into the (Somerset) game."