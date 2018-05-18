One-Day Cup: Somerset cruise to victory over Surrey at The Oval

Craig Overton's previous best figures in a List A game were 3-21 against Sussex at Hove last summer

Royal London One-Day Cup, Kia Oval Surrey 129 (35.2 overs): S Curran 30; C Overton 4-27, Trego 2-23 Somerset 131-2 (21.3 overs): Myburgh 75*, Hildreth 35* Somerset beat Surrey by eight wickets Match scorecard

Paceman Craig Overton produced his best limited-overs figures as Somerset beat last season's losing One-Day Cup finalists Surrey by eight wickets.

Overton took 4-27 as the home side were skittled for just 129 in 35.2 overs.

Surrey found themselves 12-3 inside the first four overs at The Oval and Sam Curran's 30 was their highest score.

Curran took two wickets at the start of the Somerset reply but Johann Myburgh's 75 not out off 65 balls led them to 131-2 in the 22nd over.

Myburgh shared an unbroken partnership with James Hildreth (35 not out) of 96 in 16 overs.

Surrey were struggling from the moment 19-year-old debutant opener Will Jacks drove a catch to cover in the second over of their innings and departed for three.

Overton was well supported by Peter Trego (2-23) and Lewis Gregory (2-23) and a 29-run partnership between Ben Foakes (21) and Rory Burns (17) proved to be the biggest of the innings.

Curran's dismissal of Steven Davies and Trego in the space of three balls offered a glimmer of hope to Surrey, but it was soon snuffed out as Myburgh raced to a run-a-ball half-century.

He hit five fours in the space of two overs following the lunch interval, and 13 in all, but it was Hildreth who put a ball from Stuart Meaker away through the covers to see Somerset home with 28.3 overs to spare.