David Warner: Former Australia vice-captain to play club cricket during ban

Warner was one of three players sent home from Australia's tour of South Africa

Ex-Australia vice-captain David Warner will resume his club career with Sydney side Randwick Petersham while serving a year-long ban for ball-tampering.

Warner was suspended after the incident against South Africa in March - and resigned as captain of Indian Premier League side Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 31-year-old's ban applies to international and state cricket, so he can still play at club level.

"We're delighted to have him," said club president Mike Whitney.

"He's one of the best players Australia has had since World War Two."

Warner and Australia captain Steve Smith were both banned for a year by Cricket Australia (CA) after batsman Cameron Bancroft used sandpaper on the ball during a Test in South Africa.

Bancroft, who was banned for nine months, has been given special dispensation to play for Willetton in Western Australia.