Ed Pollock: Warwickshire batsman extends contract until 2020

Ed Pollock had a strike rate of 174.69 in the T20 Blast in 2017

Warwickshire batsman Ed Pollock has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 22-year-old scored 283 runs at an average of 31.44 in nine games for the Birmingham Bears in the T20 Blast last season.

The left-hander, who is yet to make his first-class debut for Warwickshire, will remain at Edgbaston until the end of the 2020 campaign.

"Ed's arrival in our T20 team created a wave of excitement," Warwickshire's director of sport Ashley Giles said.

"He's got a huge future ahead of him, with the potential to play for Warwickshire, Birmingham Bears and England for many years."