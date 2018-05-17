Hampshire sign Colin Munro and Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the T20 Blast

Colin Munro has scored three centuries and seven 50s for New Zealand in Twenty20 internationals

Hampshire have signed New Zealand all-rounder Colin Munro and Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman for the upcoming T20 Blast.

Munro has been capped 45 times in Twenty20 internationals, averaging 33.51 with the bat.

The 31-year-old will stay at Hampshire throughout July, before being replaced by South Africa seamer Dale Steyn.

Mujeeb, 17, has won two caps for Afghanistan, making his debut against Zimbabwe in February.

He has taken the seventh-most wickets in the Indian Premier League this season, accounting for 14 dismissals in 11 games for Kings XI Punjab.

"Mujeeb has sort of burst onto the scene over the last six months," Hampshire director of cricket Giles White told BBC Radio Solent.

"He's been one of the finds of the IPL, so he comes in great form. I think he's one of the leading bowlers in the IPL and he brings something completely different. Not a lot of guys will have faced him.

"Colin has been very successful for New Zealand over the past couple of years, so they're very exciting signings."