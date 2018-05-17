Royal London One-Day Cup: Colin Ingram and Graham Wagg in Glamorgan squad

All-rounder Graham Wagg is an experienced presence in the Glamorgan squad
Royal London One-Day Cup
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Friday, 18 May Time: 11:00 BST
Coverage: BBC Sport Online live commentary and text updates; updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Gloucester

Glamorgan include limited-overs captain Colin Ingram and all-rounder Graham Wagg for the first time this season as they open their One-Day Cup campaign at home to Gloucestershire.

Batsman Kiran Carlson is missing because of university exams.

Gloucestershire are without injured seamers Liam Norwell and David Payne.

Their squad includes batsman Ian Cockbain, seamer Chris Liddle and spinner Tom Smith, who have not played in the Championship.

Glamorgan (from): Ingram (capt) Lloyd, Carey, Selman, Cullen, Murphy, Hogan, Marsh, Wagg, Salter, de Lange, TVDG, Cooke.

Gloucestershire (from): Dent (capt), Hankins, Howell, Roderick, Cockbain, J.Taylor, Higgins, van Buuren, Smith, Worrall, Liddle, M.Taylor, Hammond.

