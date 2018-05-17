Royal London One-Day Cup: Colin Ingram and Graham Wagg in Glamorgan squad

From the section

All-rounder Graham Wagg is an experienced presence in the Glamorgan squad

Royal London One-Day Cup Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Friday, 18 May Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: BBC Sport Online live commentary and text updates; updates on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Gloucester

Glamorgan include limited-overs captain Colin Ingram and all-rounder Graham Wagg for the first time this season as they open their One-Day Cup campaign at home to Gloucestershire.

Batsman Kiran Carlson is missing because of university exams.

Gloucestershire are without injured seamers Liam Norwell and David Payne.

Their squad includes batsman Ian Cockbain, seamer Chris Liddle and spinner Tom Smith, who have not played in the Championship.

Glamorgan (from): Ingram (capt) Lloyd, Carey, Selman, Cullen, Murphy, Hogan, Marsh, Wagg, Salter, de Lange, TVDG, Cooke.

Gloucestershire (from): Dent (capt), Hankins, Howell, Roderick, Cockbain, J.Taylor, Higgins, van Buuren, Smith, Worrall, Liddle, M.Taylor, Hammond.